Doctor Explains Why Paracetamol Doesn't Work In Heat Stroke

India is facing one of its harshest summers in recent years. Across many parts of the country, temperatures are crossing 45°C, while coastal regions are struggling with extreme humidity and unbearable heat. Hospitals are also seeing more cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These conditions can quickly turn life-threatening if ignored.

Dr Vishal Gabale shares the critical difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In a video shared on Instagram, he explains why simply giving paracetamol in such conditions can be dangerous and the emergency steps that can actually save a life during extreme heat.

He says, "Our India is fighting the biggest heat wave. The temperature in the middle part of India is close to 50 degrees Celsius. In the coastal region, it is close to 40 degrees Celsius with a humidity of more than 60%, and our bodies were never designed to tolerate that high temperature and humidity. Because of that, we get two types of heat injury - heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Heat exhaustion is a moderate heat-related illness that develops when the body loses excessive amounts of water and salt, typically through heavy sweating during prolonged exposure to high temperatures. "The patient looks exhausted, but the patient is sweating. In this case, the temperature is most of the time less than 40 degrees Celsius," the doctor shares.

On the other hand, heat stroke is a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when the body's internal temperature regulation system completely fails. "The patient becomes unconscious, and his cooling system goes down. Now there is no sweating, so the skin is becoming dry and hot. And because of that, the brain is literally getting cooked like it is in a microwave. Because of that, the patient can become unconscious, he can have seizures, coma, or even die," he adds.

Why Paracetamol Doesn't Work In Heat Stroke

Paracetamol does not work in heat stroke because heat stroke is not a fever. Paracetamol lowers body temperature by resetting the brain's thermostat when it has been elevated by illness. In heat stroke, however, the body's cooling mechanism fails when excessive external heat overwhelms the system.

Dr Gabale recommends immediately cooling a heat stroke patient with cold water. "Spread the cold water in their axillary region so the temperature can go a little down and take them to the hospital as early as possible because this is a medical emergency," he mentions. In cases of heat exhaustion, hydration is extremely important, and the patient should be given ORS.

"Be sure you stay cool, hydrated, and indoors as much as possible," the doctor concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.