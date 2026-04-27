Can Carrying Onions During A Heatwave Actually Help You Stay Cool? Doctors Explain

As North India reels under intense summer heat, a piece of advice recently shared by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has sparked widespread discussion. The minister mentioned casually that keeping an onion in your pocket to stay safe during a heatwave will ensure "nothing will happen". The suggestion, rooted in traditional beliefs, quickly gained traction across social media and messaging platforms, with many wondering if this simple trick could help prevent heat-related illness.

India is no stranger to such home remedies, especially during extreme weather. From drinking raw onion juice to placing slices on the body, onions have long been associated with "cooling" properties in traditional practices. But in an era where heatwaves are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change, doctors stress the need to separate cultural beliefs from scientific evidence.

Medical experts warn that misinformation during extreme heat can be dangerous, especially when it creates a false sense of protection. Heatwaves are not just uncomfortable, they can be life-threatening. Understanding what truly works can make the difference between staying safe and facing serious health risks.

Do onions help prevent heatstroke?

Doctors are clear: Carrying an onion in your pocket will not protect you from heat-related illnesses.

Dr. Pradeep Narayan Sahu, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar, explains: "During heatwaves, advice often travels faster than science. One such belief is that carrying onions in your pocket can help you stay cool or prevent heat-related illness. It's a popular home remedy in parts of India, but doctors say there's no scientific evidence to support it."

The belief likely stems from the nutritional properties of onions. They contain water, antioxidants, and compounds that may support hydration when consumed. However, external use offers no physiological benefit. "Simply carrying an onion externally does not influence body temperature or protect against heat-related illness. The skin acts as a barrier, and there is no mechanism for the onion to 'absorb heat' from the body," Dr. Sahu adds.

Also Read: What Happens To Your Body During A Heatwave? Health Risks Explained

Why heatwaves are dangerous

Heatwaves impact the body by overwhelming its thermoregulation system. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially when combined with dehydration, can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke, both of which require urgent medical attention.

Symptoms may include:

High body temperature (above 40 degrees Celsius)

Dizziness and confusion

Rapid pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of consciousness

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned that heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent, increasing public health risks, particularly among outdoor workers, the elderly, and children.

The cultural belief vs medical reality

Dr. Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, highlights the gap between tradition and science: "The belief that carrying onions during a heatwave can help prevent heat-related illnesses is a long-standing cultural practice, but from a medical standpoint, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim."

He further clarifies: "Doctors demonstrate that people who carry onions in their pockets or bags will not achieve any temperature control benefits which protects against heatstroke conditions."

While onions can be part of a healthy summer diet, they are not a protective tool against extreme heat. "The compounds found in onions together with their high water content create mild hydration effects when people eat them during meals... but [this] does not safeguard them from harm when they face high temperatures," Dr. Kumbar explains.

What actually works during a heatwave

Doctors emphasise that preventing heatstroke requires practical, evidence-based measures. Dr. Sahu states: "Real protection during a heatwave comes from practical measures. Staying well-hydrated is key, water, oral rehydration solutions, and fluids like buttermilk or coconut water help maintain electrolyte balance."

Also Read: Are Your Kidneys At Risk During Heatwaves? Things To Know Before Peak Summer Arrives

Global health agencies like WHO and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recommend the following:

Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty. Oral rehydration salts (ORS) help maintain electrolyte balance. Avoid peak heat hours: Limit outdoor activities between 12 pm and 4 pm when temperatures are highest. Wear appropriate clothing: Loose, light-coloured, breathable fabrics allow better air circulation and cooling. Seek shade and ventilation: Stay indoors in cool environments whenever possible. Use fans, coolers, or air conditioning. Take frequent breaks: Especially important for outdoor workers. Rest in shaded or cool areas.

The risk of relying on myths

Perhaps the biggest concern with such beliefs is the false sense of security they create. "People can include onions in their summer diet for healthy eating but they should not use onions as a protective method against heatstroke because it creates dangerous illusions of safety," warns Dr. Kumbar.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. Delayed or inadequate preventive action can lead to organ damage or even death. Carrying an onion in your pocket may be a harmless tradition, but it is not a substitute for scientifically proven heat safety measures. As heatwaves intensify across India, relying on myths instead of medical advice can put lives at risk. Doctors strongly advise focusing on hydration, appropriate clothing, and limiting sun exposure. In extreme heat, practical precautions, not pocket remedies, are what truly keep you safe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.