"I Am Stuck In A Loop": Indian Student In Canada Opens Up About Struggle Of Balancing Studies And Work

- Indian student Jyoti Kharayat shared her daily routine balancing studies and work in Canada
- She works multiple shifts at Starbucks between her school classes to pay her fees and expenses
- Jyoti described her schedule as a continuous loop of studying and working with little rest
In a glimpse into the everyday struggles of international students, an Indian woman living in Canada has shared her demanding routine of balancing studies, work and expenses abroad.
Student Shares Daily Routine
Jyoti Kharayat posted a video on Instagram, showing her day as she moved from school to work. In the clip, she is seen returning from her classes and heading directly to her shift at Starbucks.
She explained that she feels caught in a continuous cycle where she needs money to pay her fees and must work to earn that money. She said she comes back from school and goes to work, and after a short break, she returns to school again, followed by another shift at work. She described this routine as a continuous loop but added that she still feels happy despite the challenges.
Watch Video Here:
Social Media Reaction
Her experience resonated with many viewers online who have gone through similar situations or have seen others face the same challenges while studying abroad.
For many international students, part-time jobs become essential to manage education costs, living expenses and daily needs, making it difficult to balance work and academic responsibilities.
One user commented, "If you are happy that's enough for a life."
Another user noted, "We all need motivation from you."
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