Amitabh Bachchan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Zoya Akhtar Send Big Love To Alia Bhatt's <i>Alpha</i> Teaser

Alia Bhatt's Alpha teaser released today. The seventh film in the YRF spy universe shows Alia as a spy undertaking a mission on her 18th birthday. Colleagues, family members and stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan shared the Alpha teaser on their social media with messages for Alia.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Love and wishes to my adorable Alia.”

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared his excitement: “I liked the ferocity. Looking forward to Alia's Alpha. Bobby sir... I loved your voice.”

The comment section below Alia's video has already been flooded with best wishes.

Mini Mathur wrote, “Let's go Sharooo and...”

Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Ufff,” punctuated with a series of fire and clap emojis.

Alia's Jigra co-star Vedang Raina wrote, “My favourites. Looking too good.”

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Boom.”

Dia Mirza wrote, “Wooohooo.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped fire emojis in the comments.

Producer Guneet Monga wrote, “Sooo glad. Go Alia Bhatt.”

Niki Walia and Sandhya Mridul also joined the bandwagon.

About the Alpha teaser

In the Alpha teaser, Bobby Deol gives Alia (Sita) a mission on her 18th birthday. Alpha is a secret project to train India's next-generation soldiers. Sita has been trained by her father since childhood. She takes a pledge to be like a wolf, like her father.

Alpha release delayed

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the banner's spokesperson said.

Headlined by Alia and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.