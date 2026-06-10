Alia Bhatt's <i>Alpha</i> Teaser Has A Hidden <i>RRR</i> Connection. Hint: Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>

Four years before Alpha, Alia Bhatt featured in a cameo in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning RRR.

What brings the period drama back today is the character Alia played in that film.

To be precise, Alia's character name, Sita, happens to be her name in YRF Universe's latest film Alpha. The teaser for Alpha released today, joining the connecting dots between these two films from different timelines; the film also tells tales across different timezones.

How is Sita introduced in the Alpha teaser?

The latest addition to the YRF spy universe introduces Alia as a covert spy agent in the teaser. Her name, Sita, is not spoken at all. Before the teaser ends, names appear on a black wall surface showing matchstick figures of a certain Baba and a certain Sita, along with the producer's and director's names.

The sketches appear to be drawn by a child. Thus, the audience learns that Alia Bhatt's character is named Sita.

There's no further elaboration about the name in the teaser so far.

Needless to say, when a spy agent is named Sita, it will allude to some cosmic resonances in the course of the story.

How was Sita in SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Alia Bhatt played the pivotal role of Sita, the fiancee of revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan).

In a few-scene presence, she shows resilience and strong will as she waits for years for her partner while he is on an undercover mission against the British.

Clad in a simple saree with flowers in her hair, Alia's kohl-rimmed eyes evoke an era defined by integrity, innocence and quiet charisma.

The Ramayana connect

Alpha will hit theatres in July, whereas Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 will release this Diwali.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in that film. The first look met with diverse reactions. In this context, Alia's Sita becomes a relevant point of reference, connecting the dots.

How Alia was picked for RRR

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Alia recalled how she came on board for RRR.

"I met Rajamouli sir at Hyderabad airport and I approached him and told him, 'Sir, I want to work in your film. I'll do anything to be in your film.' And it really was like a dream come true when he said that there is actually something that I could do."

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor added, "I was very excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language. I had learned the lines by heart. I wanted to make sure I say those lines well and take proper pauses. But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it was over. Hopefully there will be more films with him in the future."

Sita from two different worlds

Sita, in Indian folklore, is a symbol of endurance, loyalty, virtue and resilience. A wife to Lord Rama and a considerate queen to her subjects, Sita remains a text of debate between power and allegiance, dignity and ignominy.

Which Sita does Alia's character allude to in Alpha? How will a spy agent resonate with the Indian audience with a name that evokes religiosity?

Let's hope Alia's Sita passes the crucial test of overcoming the hurdles set for her by her father.