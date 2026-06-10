US Drops $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Plan: What It Means For International Students

In a significant relief for thousands of Indian students studying in the United States, a US federal court has blocked the controversial $100,000 H-1B visa fee introduced last year. The decision removes a major hurdle for students hoping to secure jobs and long-term career opportunities in the US after completing their education.

The fee, announced in 2025, would have made it much more expensive for employers to sponsor foreign workers under the H-1B visa programme. Universities, tech companies, hospitals and business groups had argued that the high cost could discourage employers from hiring international talent.

The court's decision is especially important for international students who plan to stay and work in the US after graduation. Many students move from a student visa to an H-1B visa, which is one of the most common work visas in the country.

If the $100,000 fee had been implemented, many employers may have been reluctant to sponsor fresh graduates and entry-level workers. With the fee now blocked, employers will not face this extra cost, making it easier for international candidates to compete for jobs.

The ruling is likely to be welcomed by Indian students, who make up one of the largest groups of international students in the US and are among the biggest users of the H-1B visa programme.

For now, the existing H-1B visa process remains unchanged. Applicants must still meet all eligibility requirements, and the H-1B lottery system will continue as usual. However, reports suggest the US administration could challenge the court's decision, so the issue may not be fully settled yet.

At present, the ruling removes a major concern for international students and employers and provides greater certainty for those planning to build their careers in the United States.