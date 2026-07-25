<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Last Film Sees Sharp Dip After Strong Opening, Earns 112 Crore

Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan witnessed a significant drop at the box office on its second day after opening on a strong note.

What's Happening

The H Vinoth directorial earned Rs 21.15 crore net in India on Friday, taking its two-day domestic total to Rs 63.85 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film had opened with Rs 42.70 crore net on Thursday. With its Day 2 earnings, Jana Nayagan registered a decline of nearly 50.5% from its opening-day collection.

The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 75 crore, while its worldwide earnings have reached Rs 112.50 crore.

Day 2 Occupancy

On Friday, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 44.33%. The film registered 32.77% occupancy during the morning shows, followed by 37.23% in the afternoon. Occupancy improved as the day progressed, with 47% in the evening and 60.31% during the night shows.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings with Rs 17.95 crore on Day 2. The Hindi version collected Rs 1.85 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.35 crore.

H Vinoth On The Film's Reception

Amid the mixed response to the film, director H Vinoth shared his thoughts on how Vijay's films are often received by audiences.

"Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn't good, this doesn't work, that doesn't, and all that. Then after a week, they say it's not that great after all. Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society."

He further said, "It's a really important movie in Tamil Nadu's film industry. For me, it's kind of like a real dream, like being right in the middle of those two worlds."

Fans Celebrated Vijay's Final Release

Jana Nayagan, widely promoted as Vijay's final film before his full-time political journey, was welcomed with celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Fans gathered at theatres, including Chennai's Woodlands and Casino, where special cultural performances and laser shows were organised.

Many were seen dancing outside cinema halls, while theatres erupted with cheers during the first-day-first-show screenings. Actor Ravi Mohan also joined fans in celebrating Vijay's release.

Despite the festive atmosphere surrounding its release, the film witnessed a sharp decline in collections on its second day.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan follows Vetri (Vijay), a prisoner serving a sentence for an undisclosed crime, who develops a close bond with prison warden Srikanth and takes responsibility for his daughter, Viji.

As he helps her overcome her fears and chase her dream of joining the Indian Army, his past returns in the form of the dangerous John Himmler (Bobby Deol), setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jana Nayagan released in theatres on July 23 and marks the end of Vijay's three-decade-long acting career, spanning over 60 films.