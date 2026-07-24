<i>Balika Vadhu</i> Star Avika Gor Hints At Going Back To Her Roots, Fans Suspect A Big Comeback

Avika Gor has sparked excitement among fans with her latest statement. Although the actress has not revealed any new project, her message on Instagram about “reconnecting with your roots” has led many to believe that she is planning a comeback on television, where her acting journey began in Balika Vadhu.

In her post, Avika mentioned the joy of coming back to the place where everything started. On top of that, the actress was also recently seen at SJ Studios, fueling speculation about what she is working on next.

While there's no official confirmation yet, many are hoping that the actress is preparing for an exciting new TV project.

On Instagram stories, Avika Got wrote, “I don't think we talk enough about the beauty of coming full circle. We often celebrate moving ahead, reinventing ourselves and exploring new paths.

“But sometimes, life gently nudges you back to the place where your journey first began, not because you've taken a step back, but because you've grown enough to appreciate it in a completely different way.”

“There's something so comforting about reconnecting with your roots. They remind you of your innocence, your hunger, your dreams and the version of you that simply loved what they were doing. Today, I'm feeling grateful for every beginning that made every new chapter possible.”

Instagram

Along with her mysterious social media post about her return, Avika Gor's visit to SJ Studios has added more excitement among fans. Many are wondering whether she was there for a script reading, look test, promotional shoot or talks about an upcoming show. So far, nothing has been officially confirmed, but every update about Avika's career grabs attention.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to find out what she is planning next.