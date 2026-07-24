<i>Ramayana</i> Trailer Delay Sparks Online Frenzy, Fans Fear About Leaked 'Valuable Assets'

Fans were eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the much-anticipated trailer of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana at 8 AM today at San Diego Comic-Con. However, late last night the producer announced on social media that the trailer will now be released globally at a later date.

Disappointed fans have been flooding social media with overwhelmed reactions as soon as the news went viral.

Internet Reactions

One Sai Pallavi fan page wrote, "Dear Namit Malhotra and the Ramayana Team, we understand that a project as big as Ramayana can face unexpected challenges and delays. We assume there may be a genuine reason behind the trailer not being released as announced. But as part of the vast Sai Pallavi fan network, we are deeply disappointed by the decision to postpone the trailer at the very last moment. We strongly feel that such an important announcement should have been handled with better planning and communication."

The post added, "What hurts even more is that the trailer was screened for a selective audience, and some of them were not responsible enough to protect the content. As a result, valuable assets have already started leaking online. At the same time, genuine fan clubs and the general audience, who are the real backbone of every successful film, were left waiting."

Have a look at the full message here:

Another user wrote, "RAMAYANA trailer postponed and another date has not been announced yet. Namit Malhotra wrote: 'The youth of our country are our future... let's do the best we can to protect our future.'"

Someone else added, "What exactly is going on with Namit Malhotra's #Ramayana? Delaying the trailer just hours before launch without a clear explanation only frustrates the fans who've been waiting so patiently. Hype is built on trust-don't test it. #RamayanaTrailer."

One fan shared, "#RamayanaTrailer has been officially postponed. #NamitMalhotra has revealed the reason behind the #Ramayana trailer delay-and it's a historic one."

Another individual expressed disappointment, "@malhotra_namit postponed the trailer. If it's to a new date, then announce it. #Ramayana #RamayanaTrailer"

About Ramayana

The mythological saga, made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, will be a visually stunning and emotionally rich retelling of the ancient Indian epic. The film features a powerhouse cast of talented actors to deliver the biggest cinematic treat of the year.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be stepping into the shoes of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita and Ravie Dubey will essay the pivotal role of Laxman.

South star Yash will take on the role of Ravan, while Sunny Deol portrays the mighty Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Surpanakha. The epic will also see Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will be released in two parts. While the first part will release in theatres on Diwali 2026, the second part is scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Trailer Release Postponed, Producer Says It Will Come Globally Later Amid San Diego Event