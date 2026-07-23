Celina Jaitly Recalls Family Unable To Afford 'Rs 15-20 Lakh College Donations', Backs Students' Protest

Former actor Celina Jaitly has extended her support to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

Sharing a note on social media, the actress called for reforms in India's education system. She also reflected on her own childhood, recalling the challenges she faced while studying in government schools across different parts of the country due to her father's transferable Army job.

Sharing her views on the issue, Celina wrote, "The Pen Will Always Be Mightier Than the Sword. The future of our nation deserves conversation, not confrontation."

She went on to argue that problems within India's education system have existed for decades and cannot be blamed on any one government or political party.

"The challenges facing India's education system did not begin yesterday, nor do they belong to any one government or political party. They have existed for decades. The time has come to rebuild an education system where every child has an equal opportunity to succeed. When an opportunity is given to a student, the world gains a pioneer, an innovator, a scientist, a leader, or a visionary. Dr. Tessy Thomas. Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Sundar Pichai."

The actress then recounted her own experiences growing up in different states and studying in multiple schools.

"But how many extraordinary young minds will never be discovered because opportunity never reached them? As someone who grew up in really small towns across Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Arunachal, Himachal & Assam, & studied in 13 different schools, most of them government schools."

Celina revealed that her parents ensured she received a good education at home, but conditions in many schools were far from ideal.

"I was fortunate to come from a home where my parents ensured I received a substantial education home. But when I went to school, the reality was often very different. Sometimes there was no roof. Sometimes there were no teachers. There were years when we went without a teacher for an entire subject."

She further alleged that some teachers would not teach students during school hours and instead expected them to attend paid tuition classes.

"Some teachers refused to teach us in school. Instead, we were expected to go to their homes after school for paid coaching to learn what should have been taught in the classroom."

Reflecting on the potential of many students she encountered during her school years, Celina added, "I know many students from those classrooms who, given the right opportunities, could have gone on to dominate the world stage."

The actress also spoke about the financial challenges her family faced when it came to higher education.

"There also came a time when my #fauji father & my parents simply could not afford the Rs 15-20 lakh donations that many universities expected. Perhaps my own journey would have been different. Even so, I remain deeply grateful for who I am & everything I was able to make of myself."

Explaining why she relates to the frustrations being expressed by students today, Celina said peaceful protest is often a consequence of failed communication and urged authorities to engage in dialogue.

"That is why I understand the pain and frustration of students today. Peaceful protest happens when dialogue fails. But even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue."

She concluded her note with a call for discussions and meaningful reform.

"So why wait? Let us choose dialogue now. Because India's greatest resource has never been its minerals or its markets. It has always been its children."

Several other members of the film industry have also publicly extended their support to the movement. Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, R Madhavan, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Imran Khan, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan, and Riteish Deshmukh have previously spoken in favour of the students and their demands.



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