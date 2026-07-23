"Was Kicked, Punched, Hit With Stones": Delhi Cop Injured In CJP Student Protest

Around 150-200 students gheraoed him, pushed him to the ground and began kicking and hitting him with lathis as he was headed to Jantar Mantar, the student protest site, an injured Police Inspector told NDTV.

Inspector Nand Kishore claims that the protesting students were raising anti-government and anti-police slogans.

"I was on my way to Jantar Mantar. When I reached Sansad Marg, there was a crowd of about 2,000 to 2,500 people; I didn't think they were students. I was in uniform. They were shouting anti-police and anti-government slogans. I did not react," he told NDTV's Mukesh Sengar.

"Someone attacked from behind. Kicked me and struck me with something like a stick and I told them not to do that," he said.

The cop said that a few men in that crowd allowed him to go, but then a group of 150-200 people tackled him to the ground and he was again attacked.

"Then I was overpowered; a crowd of 150-200 people swarmed in. There was a scuffle. I was struck with a stick, stabbed with a knife, hit with stones, and punched by someone using a heavy metal bangle as a weapon. I sustained injuries to my head and hands, as well as internal injuries," he said.

He said he somehow escaped as there was a police team ahead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash and the ACP of Connaught Place, Vivek Bhagat, were also injured in the alleged student attack.

The protesters, mostly young students led by the Cockroach Janta Party, have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks since last month.

Protests snowballed on Monday after police fired tear gas and baton-charged tens of thousands of demonstrators as they tried to march to parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

As tensions escalated, protesters responded by throwing stones.

The showdown led to over 100 police officials sustaining injuries, as per Delhi Police, while CJP activists have accused the police of "brutality" against protestors.

On Wednesday, the court asked the Centre and Delhi Police to respond to PILs alleging excessive use of force against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament.

It also directed the authorities to preserve all relevant records related to the police action, including CCTV camera footage and any videography.

Countering the charge to stone-throwing, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that people were being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the ongoing students' protest.