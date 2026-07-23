"Your Convenience, Any Time": Centre's Appeal To Protesters For Talks

Underlining that the government has sent four proposals for discussions since yesterday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reiterated that the government is ready for discussions "any time", in a big outreach to the Cockroach Janta Party and student protesters.

"The government has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon...This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister said that he will be joined by his fellow Minister JP Nadda during the discussions.

"Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," Singh added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of fast-track courts to deliver swift justice and stringent punishment for those involved in the paper leaks.

The present offer for talks comes days after tens of thousands of student protesters attempted to march on Parliament, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak.

"If the government wants to talk, it has to come here. It must abide by our conditions," Dipke, the 30-year-old leader, had said.

The CJP though maintained that it's the government that must come to it.

"Talks with the government can be held at a neutral venue or at Jantar Mantar. We will not back down from our demand. The demand is for the Education Minister's resignation," Ashutosh Ranka, spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, had said.

On Tuesday, Dipke questioned the government's design behind starting talks with his outfit, saying it was engaging in dialogue with CJP while simultaneously carrying out a police crackdown on protesters.