From Protest Sites To Search Bar: How Paper Leak Reshaped What India Searched On Google

The protest over the NEET paper leak and recent student suicides entered a new phase today as the issue disrupted Parliament, triggered opposition demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's residence, and continued to draw thousands to Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protesters continue to seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also asked Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying the movement would go on.

How The Internet Responded

The developments were mirrored in Google search behaviour. Google Trends data shows that Jantar Mantar was the most searched protest-related keyword during the period, followed by CJP, Sonam Wangchuk and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi recorded the highest search interest for Jantar Mantar with a Google Trends score of 100, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh followed at 55 each. Bihar and Uttarakhand recorded scores of 40. For CJP, Delhi again led with a score of 100, followed by Haryana (59), Uttar Pradesh (54), Uttarakhand (50) and Maharashtra (49).

Search interest for Sonam Wangchuk was concentrated in the Northeast. Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest relative search interest with a score of 100, followed by Sikkim (80), Delhi (68), Nagaland (58) and Mizoram (56). Searches related to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were led by Delhi with a score of 100. Arunachal Pradesh followed at 84, while Odisha, his home state, registered 78. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra completed the top five with scores of 74 and 72, respectively.

What People Wanted To Know And Why

Beyond the names themselves, people were also searching for context behind the unfolding events.

One of the fastest-rising queries was "Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike 1984", reflecting confusion between the activist and his father, Sonam Wangyal, who had undertaken a hunger strike in 1984 demanding Scheduled Tribe status for Ladakh. Another popular search was "Aamir Khan on Sonam Wangchuk", after the actor clarified that his character Rancho in 3 Idiots was not based on Wangchuk and expressed concern over his health.

People also searched "Who is Chandrashekhar Azad in CJP?" after the Lok Sabha MP publicly backed the protests, although he is not a member of the organisation. Another widely searched query was "Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter's name", following online discussions about his daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, and her overseas education.