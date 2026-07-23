After Vrindavan Visit, Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted At Delhi Airport

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Delhi Airport, a day after visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. The couple first took blessings from the spiritual leader before travelling from the capital city to London where they live now.

Virat and Anushka have visited the ashram several times in recent months, including after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL title earlier this year.

At the Delhi airport, Virat Kohli kept his look simple yet stylish in a brown T-shirt, cream trousers, white shoes and a sling bag. Anushka also impressed with a casual outfit, as she wore a white top underneath a sky blue shirt, dark blue pants and white cap.

While visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram in December 2025, the spiritual leader spoke to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma about focusing on God and inner peace. He encouraged them to make spiritual growth their biggest goal and said true happiness came from staying connected to God.

Anushka replied that they belonged to him, to which he gently reminded them that everyone belongs to God.

Most recently, Kohli was part of India's three match ODI series against England. India won the first match in Birmingham by six wickets, but the Brits came back to win in Cardiff and then the final match at Lord's.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. The couple has two children, a daughter Vamika and son Akaay.