5 Things To Expect From Ranbir Kapoor-Led <i>Ramayana's</i> Grand Trailer

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga Ramayana, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has captured attention for all the right reasons. The makers have been steadily releasing assets - from an intriguing first glimpse to poster reveals and a comic book - keeping excitement alive.

Last Saturday the team held a grand promotional event at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, where more cast members, including Sunny Deol who will play Lord Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, were present. Now the digital trailer will get its grand unveiling tomorrow in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con in the United States.

Here are five things to look forward to before the big reveal:

1) High-Quality Epic Visuals And VFX

Ramayana's world-class visual effects, handled by Oscar-winning studio DNEG - the team behind blockbusters such as Dune and Interstellar - have been generating buzz since the film's first teaser. The powerful VFX coupled with the background score has been a consistent talking point. From grand battlefields to lush forests, expect to be transported into the realm of one of the greatest epics of all time.

Standout moments from the Ramayana teaser that hint at what the trailer may offer include stunning camera work and cutting-edge technology. Be it the boat sequences or combat montages of arrows flying and armies clashing, the traditional Indian mythological colour palette helps ensure authentic cinematic storytelling.

Whether depicting demonic rakshasas or other otherworldly creatures, the spectacular CGI makes them feel real and keeps the audience hooked.

2) Polished Cinematic Experience

Since the teaser, some viewers scrutinised the CGI. However, leaked footage from a recent Delhi 3D trailer screening suggested a far more polished version. With DNEG leading the VFX, Nitesh Tiwari's film stands as a serious competitor to Hollywood big-budget spectacles in technical scale and production value.

3) Standout Character Portrayals

Initial reactions to Ranbir Kapoor as Purushottama (Lord Rama) and Yash as the villainous Ravana have been positive. Yash is said to make a strong impression; the teaser offered a brief glimpse of him walking towards his chariot Pushpak Viman, and it will be interesting to see what more the trailer reveals. Sai Pallavi's Sita is expected to embody grace and devotion, while Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey) appears as the loyal sibling who accompanies Rama into exile.

The comic released at the Delhi event has already teased other key cast members: Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari (Queen of Lanka and Ravana's wife), Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha (Ravana's sister), and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. It will be intriguing to see how much of their arcs the trailer unveils.

4) Iconic Mythological Moments

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated adaptations of the ancient text. The film reportedly pays fitting tribute to defining mythological moments: the union of Ram and Sita in Mithila, where Rama secures Sita's hand by striking Pinaka (Lord Shiva's celestial bow); the emotional core of Rama, Lakshmana and Sita leaving Ayodhya for 14 years to honour King Dasharath's promise to Queen Kaikeyi; the tense abduction of Sita by Ravana; and Lord Hanuman's undying devotion thereafter. These irreplaceable scenes are central to any adaptation and will be worth watching in the trailer.

5) Emotional And Spiritual Resonance

While Ramayana is undoubtedly a mythological spectacle, Nitesh Tiwari's direction promises a deeply humane drama. Beyond the larger-than-life sequences, the vulnerability and heartbreak within Ayodhya's royal family - Rama's tearful departure and the kingdom plunging into darkness - form the emotional core. The casting also establishes a spiritual connection: Ranbir Kapoor's calm, composed demeanour suits Lord Rama's righteousness. Tiwari has said he saw Rama in Ranbir's eyes and Sita in Sai Pallavi's, and the project reflects that vision. Reports indicate the film underwent around ten years of pre-production, during which the team consulted pandits and studied ancient texts to root the narrative in conventional wisdom.

Needless to say, this has been a long journey. The film is planned as a two-part release, the first installment arriving at Diwali 2026 and the second at Diwali 2027. With the trailer dropping tomorrow, excitement is only set to soar.

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