<i>Ramayana</i> Comic First Look: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, And Yash's Character Art Breaks The Internet

The cast of Ramayana were in Delhi on Saturday for a grand promotional event at Bharat Mandapam. In what can be called a master marketing stroke, the makers unveiled a comic book containing the first look of all key cast members of Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana.

About The Comic Book

The illustrated comic gives in-depth glimpses of the mythological world, with detailed concept art for the main characters, the exquisite locations, and the kingdoms. As the pictures from the comic started going viral, fans began generating AI images inspired by them.

Needless to say, Sai Pallavi as Sita looked regal - one illustration showed her in a red saree accompanied by gold jewellery, and another depicted her in a saffron saree with blades in hand. Ranbir Kapoor's illustration as Ram matched the first teaser of the epic, while another showed him shooting an arrow.

Yash looked terrifying in his monstrous avatar, clad in royal armour.

Some of the other characters introduced include Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Nitish Sharma as Shatrughan, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Shobana as Kaikesi, Chetan Hansraj as Sumali, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kajal Aggarwal as Queen Mandodari, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Mukesh Tiwari as Agastya Muni, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Beyond the characters, there were also elaborate depictions of the kingdoms Ayodhya, Mithila, and Lanka, which play a key role in the plot.

From royal courts to picturesque landscapes, the visuals were a highlight. There was also a depiction of the holy trinity - Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.

The comic book is a masterstroke in promoting the highly anticipated film, keeping fans intrigued ahead of the trailer drop later this week.

Ramayana Trailer Launch Update

A few days ago, producer Namit Malhotra and the team of Ramayana announced the trailer release date with a special note.

The note reads, “From Bharat to the world. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage, and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. The Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July.”

About Ramayana

The mythological saga, made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, will be a visually stunning and emotionally rich retelling of the ancient Indian epic. The film features a powerhouse cast of talented actors to deliver the biggest cinematic treat of the year.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be stepping into the shoes of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita and Ravie Dubey will essay the pivotal role of Laxman.

South star Yash will take on the role of Ravan, while Sunny Deol portrays the mighty Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Surpanakha. The epic will also see Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will be released in two parts. While the first part will release in theatres on Diwali 2026, the second part is scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

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