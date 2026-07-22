Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Asks Paparazzi To Stop Flashing Lights Amid Eye Infection

Ranbir Kapoor had a tense encounter with paparazzi during his latest airport appearance after revealing that he was suffering from conjunctivitis. He was seen requesting the photographers to avoid flashing bright lights directly at his face. The actor also refused to pose for them as he walked directly towards the airport.

The video showed Ranbir dressed head-to-toe in black, wearing a jacket over a T-shirt, matching trousers and black sunglasses. As the actor stopped for a quick chat with the paparazzi, camera flashes went off. To which he said, "Kuch dikh nahi raha hai" [I can't see anything].

When a paparazzo asked him to wait for a few more pictures, he replied with his trademark wit, "Rukke kya karu bhai?" [What do I do just by waiting, brother?]. Ranbir was then seen shielding his eyes from the flashes before entering the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor caught conjunctivitis days before his upcoming film Ramayana's trailer launch event in Delhi. He reportedly got infected from his daughter Raha, who had been diagnosed with the condition several days prior.

A source informed NDTV, "Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and later on, Ranbir got infected too."

The trailer received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, making it suitable for audiences of all ages.

The CBFC certification also mentioned that two separate edits, a 4-minute-15-second version and a shorter 4-minute cut, were submitted.

The first glimpse of the film dropped a few months back and introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The visuals drew both applause for the scale and some criticism over the CGI quality.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is divided into two parts. Part 1 is slated for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will follow during Diwali 2027.