How To Visit Premanand Maharaj's Ashram In Vrindavan, Just Like Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted once again at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan this week, with videos of the couple's low-key visit doing rounds on social media. Dressed simply and with their faces masked, the couple joined the many devotees who queue daily for a glimpse of the seer, and their visit has put Vrindavan's most talked-about ashram back on the travel radar.

If you are planning a trip to the ashram, here is everything you need to know.

Who Is Premanand Maharaj?

Born Aniruddha Kumar Pandey, he took the name Premanand after dedicating his life to the devotion of Radha and Krishna. Premanand Maharaj belongs to the Radhavallabh sect and has become well known beyond Vrindavan for his straightforward, easy-to-follow talks on spirituality. He has a large following on social media and his daily satsang draws devotees from across the country and abroad.

Also Read: 5 Surprising Vrindavan Places Where History And Culture Come Alive

How To Reach The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram

The ashram, known as Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, sits on Vrindavan Parikrama Marg, near Varaha Ghat. It is directly opposite the Bhaktivedanta Hospice and only a short walk from the ISKCON temple. Locals and regular visitors also call it the Premanand Ji Ashram, or the Swami Premanand Maharaj Ashram.

Basic travel routes:

By train: Mathura Junction is the nearest railway station, roughly 10-12 km away. An auto-rickshaw from the station takes about 20-30 minutes.

Mathura Junction is the nearest railway station, roughly 10-12 km away. An auto-rickshaw from the station takes about 20-30 minutes. By air: Agra Airport is the closest, at around 75 km, while Delhi's airport is about 150 km away.

Agra Airport is the closest, at around 75 km, while Delhi's airport is about 150 km away. Getting around locally: Once in Vrindavan, E-rickshaws are the easiest way to reach the ashram, typically charging Rs 10-20 per person.

Glimpse from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's visit in December 2025. Credit: Instagram

Ashram Timings

The ashram runs on a fixed daily schedule, and knowing it in advance can help you plan a fruitful visit:

Morning Schedule

Daily Morning Satsang by Pujya Maharaj Ji -- 4:15 AM - 5:15 AM

Mangla Aarti of Shri Ji -- 5:15 AM - 6:00 AM

Radha Sudhanidhi Path (Mon, Fri) -- 6:00 AM - 7:15 AM

Sewak Vaani Path (Tue) -- 6:00 AM - 7:15 AM

Hit Chaurasi Path (Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun) -- 6:00 AM - 7:15 AM

Daily Ekantik Vartalaap -- 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM

Shringaar Aarti of Shri Ji, Bhakt-Namavali -- 7:15 AM - 8:00 AM

Radha Naam Sankirtan -- 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Afternoon Schedule

Dhup Aarti -- 2:45 PM - 3:00 PM

Daily Evening Vaanipath -- 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Vyahula Mahotsav (Sunday) -- 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM

Satsang (Mon, Thu) -- 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM

Bhakt Charitra (Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat) -- 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM

Sandhya Aarti -- 4:45 PM - 5:00 PM

On Ekadashi, Janmashtami and Radhashtami, the Vrindavan Parikrama begins earlier still, at 4:00 AM, and draws especially large crowds.

How To Meet Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

General darshan and satsang are open to all and free of charge. Here are a few important rules to know before you visit:

There is no online booking system. Registration must be done in person and a day in advance at 9:30 AM.

Carry a valid ID such as an Aadhaar card for registration.

For an Ekantik Vartalap (a more personal audience), submit your spiritual questions in writing beforehand. Only a small number of devotees are selected each day, given the seer's health and the sheer volume of visitors.

If you are hoping to join the Parikrama on a festival day, arrive by around 2:30 AM to improve your chances.

Dress modestly, following the ashram's code.

Photography is not permitted inside the ashram, and visitors are expected to maintain a respectful silence throughout.

Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj has grown into one of Vrindavan's most visited spiritual stops, pulling in everyone from first-time pilgrims to public figures like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. If you wish to visit, make sure you plan properly first and have the time and patience to wait in queues.