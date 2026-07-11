Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's <i>Ramayana</i> Set For Grand Trailer Premiere On July 24: "From <i>Bharat</i> To The World"

Ramayana makers shared an official announcement earlier today that the grand epic, set for a Diwali release this year, will have its trailer unveiled on July 24. This is the first installment in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana franchise.

The post read, "For thousands of years the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey - one of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema."

Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Will Attend Ramayana's First-Look Screening At San Diego Comic-Con

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is getting ready for a major international moment. The makers will unveil the film's first look at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 23, giving fans from around the world their first official glimpse of the much-awaited mythological epic.

According to the official SDCC schedule, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, and Yash will take part in a special panel at Ballroom 20. The session is set to begin at 3:15 pm PDT (3:15 am IST) and will feature an exclusive presentation of the film.

The Comic-Con event comes as the team prepares to take Ramayana beyond Indian audiences. Ballroom 20 is one of the convention's biggest venues and regularly hosts presentations from major film studios. It can reportedly accommodate around 4,800 people, making it one of the key stages at the annual event.

The official SDCC description of the panel reads, "In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos. Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana), and director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world's oldest and most enduring epics."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with the Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic saga.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The upcoming film, which is based on the ancient Indian epic, follows Lord Rama's exile, the abduction of Sita and the eventual battle against Ravana, the ruler of Lanka.

The first installment of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

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