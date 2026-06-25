Viral: Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Unveil 15-Minute Ramayana Sneak Peek In Mumbai

With Ramayana already among the most talked-about upcoming films, the makers have given fans another reason to be excited. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash recently joined over 150 content creators at a special event that offered an exclusive preview of the ambitious mythological epic.

The event featured never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes moments and interactions with the cast. Of course, social media was flooded with photos and videos from the event. Many described the experience as a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the film and its production.

According to attendees, the presentation included around 15 minutes of exclusive footage featuring never-before-seen visuals, production details and glimpses of the film's extensive sets. While the makers have largely kept the project under wraps, the preview offered a closer look at the effort being invested in bringing the epic story to the silver screen.

The event quickly became a talking point among fans, particularly because it brought together Ranbir Kapoor and Yash ahead of the film's release. Several creators shared photographs with the actors, further fuelling excitement online.

Sharing glimpses from the event on X, a person wrote, “Had a super rare opportunity to attend the Ramayana exclusive creator event and it's so good to interact with Ranbir and Yash :)”

Another user claimed that the footage showcased massive sets, large-scale filmmaking and exclusive behind-the-scenes material.

"Big or small, famous or upcoming—they invited everyone! Had an amazing time connecting and catching all the exclusive updates and BTS," a comment read.

Yash's as Ravana looked “beyond imagination”, echoed a few.

For some, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has already become “more than a film. It is a shared emotion.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with the Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic saga.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The upcoming film, which is based on the ancient Indian epic, follows Lord Rama's exile, the abduction of Sita and the eventual battle against Ravana, the ruler of Lanka.

The first installment of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.