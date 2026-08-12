How Ravi Kishan's <i>Mirzapur</i> Entry Comes At The Perfect Time

Ravi Kishan is having a bit of a moment. Actually, calling it a "moment" might be underselling it. The actor has somehow found himself at the centre of the internet's attention, with his old interviews, expressions, dance videos and one-liners suddenly getting a second life on Instagram.

And now, just when the internet seems to have collectively rediscovered Ravi Kishan, he is entering Mirzapur.

That is some pretty good timing.

The actor plays Babban Babua in Mirzapur: The Movie, a new character who enters the already chaotic battle for power. From the trailer, Babban does not exactly look like someone who has come to make friends.

But there is another reason his casting feels particularly interesting right now. Ravi Kishan is no longer just Ravi Kishan, the actor. On social media, he has become Ravi Kishan, the meme.

And honestly, it happened almost overnight.

The Internet Has Rediscovered Ravi Kishan

Scroll through Instagram these days, and there is a decent chance Ravi Kishan will show up before you have even reached your tenth reel.

One day it is an old interview. The next, it is a clip of him dancing. Then someone has taken one of his expressions and put it over a completely unrelated situation. His "Maun Vrat" moment, in particular, had the internet having a field day.

Then there are his many other viral clips, including his "money follows" comments and the endless reels built around his expressions and delivery.

What makes them work is that Ravi Kishan does not seem to be performing for the meme. He is simply being himself, which somehow makes the whole thing much funnier.

The actor has also spoken about his newfound popularity among Gen Z, thanking the younger audience for rediscovering him. He has described the current meme frenzy as something of a madness, and you can understand why.

This is not the usual celebrity publicity cycle where an actor has a new film and suddenly starts appearing everywhere. Ravi Kishan became a meme first. The film came later.

And that is what makes Mirzapur such an interesting next step.

Ravi Kishan As Babban Babua

The Mirzapur universe has never exactly suffered from a shortage of characters with attitude.

Kaleen Bhaiya has the cold stare. Guddu has the temper. Munna had, well, Munna energy. Now Babban Babua has arrived, and the trailer suggests that he is here to make the war even messier.

Ravi Kishan has the screen presence for it. He has been playing intense, loud, and unpredictable characters for years, so putting him in a world like Mirzapur does not feel like a massive stretch.

What is different this time is the audience watching him.

A section of viewers who might have known Ravi Kishan as an actor or politician are now discovering him through memes and reels. They are familiar with his face before they have even watched his new Mirzapur character. That gives Babban Babua a strange little advantage.

The funniest part of all this is that Mirzapur and Ravi Kishan almost seem made for each other in the current social media climate.

The franchise has always been heavily memed. Its dialogues, characters, and reaction shots have been recycled endlessly on Instagram and X. Add Ravi Kishan to that mix at the height of his meme popularity, and you have a fairly reliable content factory.

One particularly dramatic Babban Babua dialogue? Reel. A funny expression? Reel. A scene involving Kaleen Bhaiya and Babban? Probably a reel within an hour.

And if Ravi Kishan does one of those expressions that has already taken over Instagram, it is game over.

There is also something quite satisfying about the fact that his current popularity has not come from trying too hard to be "viral". Ravi Kishan has been around for years. The internet simply decided, rather suddenly, that it was time to pay attention again.

Now Mirzapur gets to benefit from that.

The film arrives in theatres on September 4.