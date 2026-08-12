"Someone Has Been Trying To Defame Her": Arjun Bijlani Defends Mouni Roy Amid Dating Rumours

Mouni Roy's personal life has once again come under scrutiny amid dating rumours involving her close friend Arjun Bijlani. The speculation gained momentum after the two were spotted together at a dinner outing in Mumbai. Arjun has now addressed rumours and called out those who insist on giving their friendship a romantic angle.

In an interaction with Telly Talk India, Arjun said, “If seven or eight people are going for dinner, it's not like we are going for the first time. We have gone out for dinner together 50 times. Mouni and I have also gone out for dinner and chilled together. So, I honestly don't know why someone wrote that.”

He added, “I initially ignored it, but I think Krystle (D'Souza) said, ‘What nonsense,' because she knows me. People who know us obviously commented on the post. So I felt that if my friends were speaking up and I didn't, it would be wrong.”

The Naagin actor further alleged that someone was deliberately trying to tarnish Mouni's image by circulating baseless claims about her sexuality and drinking habits while she was already dealing with a difficult phase.

"I feel that for quite some time now, someone or the other has been trying to defame Mouni. I don't know who. She is going through a tough phase in her life. First, there were some comments about her sexuality, then someone said something about her drinking. I mean, everyone goes to parties. Everyone enjoys themselves. That's normal," he said.

Arjun further pointed out that he and Mouni share a long-standing friendship. They first crossed paths professionally on Ektaa Kapoor's television series Naagin and eventually developed a strong bond. The actor said such rumours should not be used as a basis to judge her character.

The dating rumours surrounding Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani began circulating shortly after the actress announced her separation from her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The couple announced their split via a joint Instagram statement in May 202