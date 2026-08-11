Advertisement

"Go Make Some Money": Trisha Drops Cryptic Note Days After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark

The post read, "Drama at this age is embarrassing. Go make some money and find peace." Trisha accompanied it with a raised-eyebrow emoji

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Go Make Some Money": Trisha Drops Cryptic Note Days After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark
Pic from Trisha's latest post (L).
  • Trisha shared posts from her grandmother's 98th birthday celebrations on Instagram
  • She posted cryptic messages about drama, and personal growth on Instagram Stories
  • Udhayanidhi Stalin made controversial remarks about actress Trisha at a Cauvery protest
What was the public reaction to the controversy?

Days after Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial comments about Trisha, the actress shared a few posts on her Instagram Stories.

She shared some sweet glimpses from her grandmother's 98th birthday celebrations. Take a look:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

However, those were not the only posts. The Leo star also shared a few cryptic messages.

One post read, "Drama at this age is embarrassing. Go make some money and find peace." She accompanied it with a raised-eyebrow emoji.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The post was part of a carousel featuring several slides. The second slide read, "Everything you do comes back to you. Do good, be good," while the third stated, "This is the chapter where everything finally works out for you."

The next slide read, "Those who risk, win." Another said, "If it scares you and excites you at the same time, it's probably your next move." One more read, "You lack nothing. Use what I gave you."

Take a look at the full post here:

Trisha also shared another post that read, "What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

What happened earlier

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the Chief Minister remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi responded with a smirk and made an alleged double-entendre remark, which has since sparked significant political backlash.

Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over Remarks On Actor Trisha, DMK Cries "Vendetta"

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vijay, Trisha, Trisha Udhaynidhi Stalin Controversy
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com