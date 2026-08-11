"Go Make Some Money": Trisha Drops Cryptic Note Days After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark

Days after Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial comments about Trisha, the actress shared a few posts on her Instagram Stories.

She shared some sweet glimpses from her grandmother's 98th birthday celebrations. Take a look:

However, those were not the only posts. The Leo star also shared a few cryptic messages.

One post read, "Drama at this age is embarrassing. Go make some money and find peace." She accompanied it with a raised-eyebrow emoji.

The post was part of a carousel featuring several slides. The second slide read, "Everything you do comes back to you. Do good, be good," while the third stated, "This is the chapter where everything finally works out for you."

The next slide read, "Those who risk, win." Another said, "If it scares you and excites you at the same time, it's probably your next move." One more read, "You lack nothing. Use what I gave you."

Take a look at the full post here:

Trisha also shared another post that read, "What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for."

What happened earlier

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the Chief Minister remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi responded with a smirk and made an alleged double-entendre remark, which has since sparked significant political backlash.



Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over Remarks On Actor Trisha, DMK Cries "Vendetta"