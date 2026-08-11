Film Federation Of India To Open Submissions For India's 2027 Oscar Entry

The Film Federation of India (FFI) will open submissions for India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category today. Entries will close on September 30.

The event, scheduled at 2.30 pm, will be held at The Club in Mumbai.

Last year, the social drama Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, was sent to represent the country at the Academy Awards stage.

In 2025, a total of 24 films in various languages were considered to represent India at the Oscars, but it was Homebound.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," N Chandra, chairperson of the selection committee, said at the time. "We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound was based on Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times article 'Taking Amrit Home'. The Hindi film had already travelled to prestigious film galas such as Cannes and Toronto.

It told the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who aspire to secure a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied.

Homebound is a heartbreaking, humane tale of friendship, hope, and perseverance that jogs our collective memory about how differences of caste and religion never really go away, pandemic or not, according to NDTV's movie review.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions, couldn't make it to the Oscars long list.

The 99th edition of the Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Also Read | Oscars 2026: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa On Homebound Being India's Official Entry, "Some Films Are Bigger Than Us"