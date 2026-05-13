Conan O'Brien To Host Oscars 2027, His 3rd Year In A Row

If you loved Conan O'Brien's stint at this year's Oscars, where he took some clever digs at Hollywood and AI, the good news is that he is set to return as the host for the 99th Academy Awards ceremony in 2027. This will be his third time in a row hosting the prestigious ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

Executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return for a fourth consecutive year. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney are also back, with Sweeney continuing as writer for the show.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor made the announcement on Tuesday, May 12. They praised the team in a joint statement, saying they were excited to work with O'Brien again after the success of the past two ceremonies.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars. They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honour our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humour,” they said in the statement.

Even Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said O'Brien's comedy and personality have helped make the Oscars one of the most entertaining events on television. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood's biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We're proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next,” Erwich said.

The 63-year-old comedian received positive reviews for hosting the Oscars earlier this year. Disney Television executive Rob Mills had even joked after the ceremony that O'Brien was now the “Oscars host for life”.

O'Brien is best known for hosting late-night programs, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan. Before he tried his hand at hosting, he was a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. Currently, he hosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and stars in the travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go.