Munawar Faruqui, Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala Name Their Daughter Barirah. Here's What It Means

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala recently embraced parenthood, welcoming a baby girl.

Days after the little one's arrival, the couple has now revealed their daughter's name as 'Barirah', along with a heartfelt message.

Taking to Instagram, Mehzabeen wrote, "On 1/5/2026, we were blessed with a precious daughter whom we named Barirah Munawar Faruqui - a beautiful reflection of purity, virtue, and righteousness. May Allah (SWT) bless her with strong faith and fill her life with endless 'barakah' and mercy. Ameen."

In her post, Mehzabeen also attached adorable pictures, featuring her with Munawar and their daughter.

Many took to the comment section and showered love on the family. Mahhi Vij wrote, "My jaans" with a heart emoji, while Sana Makbul sent her blessings.

Earlier this month, Munawar took to Instagram and announced the arrival of his daughter.

"Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed Alhmdulillah dua mai khas yaad rakhe!," he captioned, adding a few pictures from the hospital.

In one of the pics, Mehzabeen could be seen holding the little one in her arms.

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine; he has a son, Mikael, with his first wife.

Munawar, also a singer, is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian. His popularity reached a new peak after his stint in Bigg Boss 17, which significantly expanded his fan base. More recently, he was seen in the web series First Copy. Last year, he also made his mark as a host with Pati Patni Aur Panga.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)