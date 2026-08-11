Watch: <i>Musafir Cafe</i> Star Vedika Pinto's Dance Clip With Ahaan Panday Breaks The Internet

Vedika Pinto is currently riding high on success after the phenomenal run of the Netflix series Musafir Cafe, where she starred alongside Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana. Now, a video of the actress dancing with Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday at his sister Alanna Panday's wedding reception has gone viral online.

The duo are seen dancing to Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh in what appears to be a dance face-off between the groom's and the bride's sides. The internet cannot get enough of Vedika Pinto and Ahaan Panday's crackling chemistry, as seen in the video now making the rounds.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "Vedika and Ahaan (with heart emojis)."

Another commented, "Am I the only one who noticed both of them before their debut...?"

Some even brought in Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara co-star, writing: "Aneet Padda crying in the corner."

"Uff, Vedika takes the groom for the joyride of his life with this beautiful impromptu jig to Liggi," added someone else.

Naming Vedika Pinto and Ahaan Panday's characters from Musafir Cafe and Saiyaara respectively, one person commented: "Sudha and Krish Kapoor."



About Musafir Cafe

Netflix has officially renewed Musafir Cafe for a second season, giving fans another chapter in the story of Chander, Sudha and Preeti. The announcement comes just days after the romantic drama premiered on the streaming platform and left viewers discussing its emotional ending across social media.

The second season will bring back Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. Netflix confirmed the renewal on Wednesday through a press note.

Sharing the update, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I'm happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can't wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”

The first season wrapped up with a finale that left one major question unanswered. Instead of giving viewers a clear ending, the show closed with Chander standing between his past and present, leaving fans guessing what his next decision would be.

ALSO READ | Inside Musafir Cafe Star Vedika Pinto's Mumbai Home: Open Kitchen, Piano And Bar Corner