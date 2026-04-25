Ahaan Panday Expresses His Wish To Collaborate With Aryan Khan: 'We Grew Up Together'

Ahaan Panday has etched his place as one of the most promising young actors after a massive debut in Mohit Suri Saiyaara. The film turned Pandey into an instant heartthrob, and people are eagerly waiting to see him set the screen on fire again. He is currently working for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming actioner.

Amid the growing buzz around his career, Pandey recently spoke about the possibility of collaborating with Aryan Khan.

Asked whether Aryan and he can be a striking director-actor duo, Pandey expressed enthusiasm, emphasising that any future project would be rooted in their genuine bond rather than industrial expectations.

In a candid chat with Filmfare, he said, "Yeah, in the future, why not? Not for anything superficial, not because of Bads...(The Ba***ds of Bollywood) or Saiyaara, but because of a real bond."

“Working Together Wouldn't Feel Like Work”

He further shared anecdotes from their childhood, recalling how Aryan would often head straight to his home after returning from school abroad. "When you grow up with someone, it's different. There was a time when he'd land from Kent (Sevenoaks School) and before even meeting his parents, he'd come straight to my house."

“His parents would call me asking why he was like that. When you share that kind of history, there's so much you understand about each other, so much to explore as performers. Working together wouldn't feel like work. It's something I'd genuinely look forward to," he recalled.

Ahaan Panday Upcoming Projects

The actor is gearing up for his second film, an actioner with Ali Abbas Zafar. Pandey will also reunite with his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda for Mohit Suri's next. The trio will be coming together for an intense romance, promising a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.

What Next For Aryan Khan?

Aryan made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. He served as the creator, writer, director, and showrunner for the project. Next, Aryan now wants to direct his father, Shah Rukh Khan. But before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father, he is gearing up for another full-fledged entertainer to prove himself as a filmmaker.

The project, said to be his first big-screen directorial venture, will go on floors in 2026 and is set for a 2027 release.