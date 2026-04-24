Why Ahaan Panday Took Aneet Padda To A Temple And A Church Before <i>Saiyaara</i> Release

Released in July 2025, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara was a milestone moment, producing yet two more breakthrough stars-Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Since the success of the film, speculation has been rife that the lead actors were dating. In a recent interaction, Ahaan Panday opened up about their bond and how he took her to different places to worship before the release of the film, just to pray.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday told Filmfare, "I remember taking her to different places of worship, just praying-not for a hit but simply that the film would recover its cost so we could keep getting work and continue doing what we love."

He continued, "Then on the morning of the release, someone from the direction team sent us a video of people waiting outside a theatre. I couldn't believe it. I said, 'This can't be for our film.' He said, 'Bro, it is.' I called Aneet, I called Mohit sir, asking, 'Is this real?' And he said, 'Yeah, it's happening. People are actually watching the film.' After that, it was just two months of pure shock."

"She was incredibly passionate. I learnt so much from her. I used to call her 'senior' because she was just that good on the set, always hitting her mark, completely aware of her lighting. I genuinely picked up a lot from her. When the film was released, we were in shock. We hadn't expected any of it," concluded Ahaan.

Background

Released in July last year, the musical romance emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2025.

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film went on to gross Rs 577 crore worldwide.

It became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.

The film also marked a significant turning point for its lead actors. Saiyaara introduced Ahaan Panday to Bollywood, while Aneet Padda, who previously appeared in Kajol's Salaam Venky, stepped into her first leading role with the project.

The story follows Krish, a struggling musician, who falls in love with Vaani Batra, an aspiring journalist and poet.