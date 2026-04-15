<i>Saiyaara</i> Couple Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda, And Mohit Suri Reunite For Another Love Story

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reuniting with their Saiyaara director Mohit Suri for another intense YRF love story, to be produced by Akshaye Widhani.

The two actors broke out in a big way with the romantic drama about the love story between a rising musician and a lyricist with early-onset Alzheimer's. The film was a runaway success at the box office, earning over Rs 338 crore in India and more than Rs 500 crore globally.

In a statement, the production house said the untitled film will be a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.

The film was also the biggest hit of Suri's career. He is known for intense musical dramas such as Awarapan, Malang, Murder 2, Ek Villain, and Aashiqui 2.

“It has always been love stories for me. Overwhelming, unbound, and impossible to ignore. Love is meant to be felt intensely, and that is why I naturally gravitate towards it as a storyteller. This film explores that unabashedly. So, coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special. Maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting feels like coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time, I feel like a newcomer - excited and anxious about this story. I hope my music will once again touch people, as I have always strived for through my films,” Suri said.

Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said their collaboration with Suri is built on a shared creative pulse. “With Mohit, it is never just about making a film - it is about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we are searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable, and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film, as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunites for a Mohit Suri romance,” he said.

The film is set to go on floors later this year and is eyeing a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

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