Mohit Suri Exclusive: 'My Wife Says All My Emotions Are Only For Films, Not For Her'

King of romance or heartbreaks? We never know what title to give one of the finest filmmakers today - Mohit Suri.

His last blockbuster was Saiyaara, spearheaded by two newcomers - well, one of them was. Ahaan Panday quickly became the nation's heartthrob, while Aneet Pande had her breakthrough with innocence-laden eyes doing most of the talking.

Mohit Suri has a knack for portraying achingly beautiful romances. Love isn't flawless; it's riddled with imperfections for most of its course. The director refuses to sugarcoat it for the filmy palettes of audiences-and perhaps that's his secret ingredient.

Before Saiyaara, though, came Aashiqui 2, a quintessential Suri spectacle on celluloid. Killer soundtracks drove the narrative, a stunning lead pair had no inkling of the stardom awaiting them, and at its core-a romance with no happily-ever-after.

Aashiqui 2 clocks 13 years today. It launched the blockbuster pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, transforming their lives forever.

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami

In an exclusive chat with NDTV marking the anniversary, Suri pulls back the curtain on how it became a big-ticket hit, his knack for shattering hearts through storytelling (unintentional, he insists), and what his wife, Udita Goswami, thinks of it all.

"Ask My Wife"

NDTV's headline reviewing Saiyaara read, "No one does heartbreak like Mohit Suri."

Does he agree?

The director laughs and replies, "You should ask my wife what she thinks."

He then elaborates on what unfolds during a real fight with Udita Goswami, the former actress and model turned professional DJ.

Mohit Suri and wife Udita Goswami

Suri continues, "She once urged me to develop my own style, and I did. Now, when we argue seriously, she turns and quips that I save all my emotions for my movies-you have none left for real life."

Jokes aside, he clarifies that his aim with these passionate tales isn't to leave viewers in tears. Instead, he crafts projects that matter to people. Whether Aashiqui 2 or Saiyaara, he notes, "Such intense passion is rare. These stories stay for a long time. You can dazzle crowds and take their money, but if you truly connect, they'll cherish you for years."

Aashiqui For Aashiqui 2

For some, Suri's triumph with Saiyaara feels like a first of sorts. Yet millennials who revelled in Aashiqui 2's glory recall a strikingly similar vibe.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor in Aashiqui 2

Taking us down memory lane, the director recounts how no one believed Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur could draw crowds. But his faith in them never drifted. He remembers it was just their trio, gallivanting city to city promoting the picture-and its release day coincided with their return journey.

Suri recalls, "Me, Aditya, and Shraddha-no makeup artists, no security, no entourage-hustling in Chandigarh. We missed a flight at the wrong terminal, so I swiped my card for a night at Radisson Blue in Delhi at our own expense. We flew back to Mumbai as the movie dropped."

He adds, "It didn't open big like my prior work. Aashiqui 2 started small-around 4 crores or so-but held steady, hitting at least 600 total. I was a little upset , but Mukesh Bhatt said, 'What did you expect from newcomers? Don't get downhearted.' I thought, fair enough."

Then the magic ignited.

Mohit Suri, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur (From Left)

Suri describes how post-first show, buzz spread like wildfire. He was already known from Murder 2, but Shraddha and Aditya were fresh faces. Whispers grew, "Are these the Aashiqui kids?"

By landing, he reveals, "They were posing with the entire cabin crew. I wondered, how did word spread so fast? That's the thrill of a winner-even without social media. I still have that photo. Whenever Shraddha rings, it's her laughing on my screen, from that flight, when she gasped, 'I can't believe this is happening.'"

Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2

The rest is history. Even now, wherever Shraddha goes-promoting any project-fans chant "Aarohi Aarohi," her Aashiqui 2 character. That's the ultimate proof of triumph.

Less Romance, More Yelling

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's raw spark in Aashiqui 2 cemented them as Hindi cinema's most beloved onscreen duo of all time. Fans still ship them, clamouring for a reunion (they starred in in OK Jaanu).

Off-screen, though, early vibes were anything but romantic, Suri shares.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2

He recalls, "First days in South Africa, they shouted loudly. They didn't grasp the stakes-thought it'd be a breeze. Both so young. But it was just that once. From then, every day improved."

"By the final schedule, I barely directed them. They were immersed, pitching their own ideas."

'Aashiqui 2 Was Special Then, Because Shraddha And Aditya Back Then Were Not'

No surprise that Saiyaara's release last year sparked instant parallels to Suri's 2013 smashing hit Aashiqui 2. The blueprint matched: fresh faces, melodic backdrop, heartbreaking romance-and scepticism over unknown leads enabling flocking theatres.

Suri was even questioned for casting Shraddha and Aditya. Not total newbies, but their prior films didn't really work wonders, fuelling doubts.

He counters, "Aashiqui 2 especially was special because both of them were not. New people who are coming from a certain amount of rejection, but I don't believe that decides how good you are. I felt they were right for the film and they could have come from anywhere in the past, maybe those were not the right films for them, but this was. It's what the director sees in the actor, what they're capable of doing, and it's about having that faith."

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2

They proved the naysayers wrong. Thirteen years on, a mere airport hug or an event spotting of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shrddha Kapoor goes viral in minutes. Imagine the frenzy today's social media would have unleashed back then, if it was as rampant as it is now.

For 13 more years of lasting success for Aashiqui 2, fans can only continue to swoon to, "Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho."