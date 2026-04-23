Imran Khan Reacts To Rumours That He's Playing Ashneer Grover In His Biopic

Who is playing Ashneer Grover in his biopic? The industry is abuzz with names like Aamir Khan, Imran Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. Backed by Aamir Khan, Imran Khan reportedly appeared for a look test for the film. However, Imran dismissed the speculation when asked.

"I have not even heard of this project. This is not true," Imran Khan told Hindustan Times.

Imran Khan's clarification comes after a Mid-Day report claimed that he had appeared for a look test. However, it's not known for which character he has given the look test.

"His role is pivotal to the story. It's not a cameo," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

"Currently in the scripting and pre-production stage, the biopic is expected to chronicle Grover's rise in the start-up ecosystem, his stint in the public eye, and the controversies that followed," Mid-Day reported.

The film will reportedly be helmed by Rahul Mody.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, shot to fame with his stint as an investor on the reality show Shark Tank India. One of his dialogues on the show, which included the word “doglapan”, went viral and prompted Ashneer to author a book titled Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups.

Back in November 2025, while speaking about her film with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul, Shraddha Kapoor shared in a live chat with fans, "I am doing Rahul's film. I can speak about the film without hesitation."

She went on to tease plot details about the upcoming film, saying, "It revolves around the world of start-ups.

"It is based on the hustle culture. For me, it is a new kind of role, which is challenging," Shraddha added.

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which turned out to be his last mainstream cinematic endeavour.

Imran Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan Productions' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film was directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.