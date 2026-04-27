Shraddha Kapoor's Big Shout-Out To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody On Aneet Padda's Advert: '<i>Yeh</i> Writer-Director <i>Kitna</i> Talented <i>Hai</i>'

Shraddha Kapoor appeared as a doting cheerleader as her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody's advert featuring Aneet Padda made its way to social media.

Sharing a still from the advert, Shraddha Kapoor praised Aneet and Rahul on her Instagram Story.

"Cuteness + best acting ka perfect mishran = Aneet Padda," wrote Shraddha.

"Takes one to know one," was Aneet's humble reply.

For Rahul, she wrote, "Aur cuteness se yaad aaya, yeh writer-director kitna talented hai uff! (How talented is this writer-director!)"

The advert is for a popular fashion brand, where Aneet encourages her family to go on a shopping spree before heading on a holiday.

Shraddha and Rahul's Dating Rumours

Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody dating began when they were spotted together on several occasions in 2023. They also attended a friend's wedding in March 2024.

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

The source added, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."

In 2024, during the trailer launch of Stree 2, Shraddha was asked by the press when she was going to get married.

Dressed in a red saree and sporting a long braid (cue Stree reference), Shraddha Kapoor replied with a smile, "Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like it). The audience was amused by her witty reply.

For the unversed, Rahul Mody is a film writer. He wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rumoured couple reportedly grew close while working together on the film.