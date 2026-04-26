Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Aditya Roy Kapur, And His Reason Is Too Funny

Fans were in for a surprise when Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur reunited at a recent event in Mumbai. The duo, who won hearts as Bunny and Avi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, brought back a wave of nostalgia with their easy camaraderie.

But it wasn't just their reunion that grabbed attention - it was Ranbir's cheeky sense of humour.

During a casual paparazzi moment, both actors were seen posing on a street when photographers asked them to click pictures together. That's when Ranbir said, "Nahi iske saath nahi, yeh bahut handsome hai (No, not with him, he's very handsome)."

His comment left everyone amused.

Aditya couldn't help but laugh and even gave Ranbir a friendly tap on his shoulder, making the moment even more fun. The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, with fans loving the actors' off-screen bromance just as much as their on-screen one.

Their bond goes back to Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a coming-of-age romantic drama that also starred Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin. The film was a massive hit and remains a fan favourite even today.

When Paps asked for a pic of #RanbirKapoor and #AdityaRoyKapur Together 📸



Ranbir: “Iske saath nahi… ye bahut Handsome hai!” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/CUd9aLjSp3 — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) April 26, 2026

What's Next For Ranbir Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur?

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

He will be seen as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The ambitious two-part film is set for a Diwali 2026 and 2027 release.

Aditya, meanwhile, will be seen in the upcoming series Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, created by Raj & DK. The show also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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