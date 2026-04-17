Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <i>Love & War</i> To Finally Release In January 2027 After Multiple Delays

There have been multiple speculation about the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The makers finally announced the official release date today, and it is all set to hit theatres on January 21, 2027.

Love & War, so far, has faced multiple delays; the release date has been postponed at least thrice. It was first scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, which was then pushed to March 20, 2026. The second shift, as per many reports, was then August 14, 2026.

The film is now officially headed for an early 2027 January release.

Viral Pictures From Love & War Set

Since last year, several BTS pictures from the Love & War sets have gone viral on social media.

One was a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in full Air Force attire, which surfaced online and instantly set social media abuzz. They play officers in the film.

The image, originally shared by industry handle The Climax India, features the two leading men standing beside a fighter jet, dressed in detailed Air Force uniforms.

With matching moustaches, aviator sunglasses, and sharp stances, Ranbir and Vicky appear to be embodying the precision, poise, and pride associated with Air Force officers.

About Love & War

Love & War marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together. The film is said to centre on a complex love triangle between two officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky, and Alia Bhatt, who finds herself entangled in an emotional struggle between duty and desire.

This marks Ranbir's second collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after his debut film Saawariya.