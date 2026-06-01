Virat Kohli Wears 'We Did It Twice' T-Shirt After RCB's IPL Win. Pic Courtesy, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is on cloud nine after his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clinched the IPL trophy for the second time in a row. Soon after the victory, Anushka Sharma shared an inside picture of Kohli on her Instagram Story.

In the picture, Kohli is seen wearing a T‑shirt that reads, "One felt nice, we did it twice." Coach Dinesh Karthik is pointing at the caption while the winners celebrate in a festive setup. Anushka shared the picture with a heart emoji on her Story.

In another video, Kohli is seen dancing to his heart's content while Anushka records him on her phone. Dinesh Karthik also joins Kohli in the celebratory dance.

Chasing a modest target of 156 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the veteran batter smashed an unbeaten 75 to take RCB home with 12 balls to spare. He sealed the win with a four followed by a six down the ground, then broke into a unique celebration.

Kohli's words of praise

Kohli said the current RCB group has balance and strength.

"All the batsmen shipped in as well. I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we are an all‑around strong team and that's why we have the confidence we have on the field right now," he said.

Kohli added that this final felt very different from last year's.

"I said to a few of the boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year; we knew what kind of ability we have in the group," he said.

"We topped the table; there's a reason why we got here first and we just said one thing — if we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the competition and that's why we've done well so far. In the group stage we ended up topping the league, and the skill sets we have, the maturity and composure of the guys showed through again tonight. It was a clinical performance throughout the tournament," Kohli said.

Personal life

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since 2017. They are parents to a son, Akaay, and a daughter, Vamika.