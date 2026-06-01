US Says It Struck Iranian Radar And Drone Control Sites Over The Weekend

- The US conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and drone sites over the weekend
- Strikes targeted locations on Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Islands, CENTCOM confirmed
- The action responded to Iran shooting down a US MQ-1 drone over international waters
The United States has conducted what it called "self-defence strikes" on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Islamic Republic's Goruk and Qeshm Islands over the weekend. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the new strikes were a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran.
"US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran, and Qeshm Island this weekend," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The strikes were in response to the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters, it added.
CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones, and no US military personnel were harmed in the strikes.
The two countries had traded strikes last week as well, with Iran targeting a US airbase after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.
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