US Says It Struck Iranian Radar And Drone Control Sites Over The Weekend

The United States has conducted what it called "self-defence strikes" on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Islamic Republic's Goruk and Qeshm Islands over the weekend. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the new strikes were a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran, and Qeshm Island this weekend," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The strikes were in response to the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters, it added.

CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones, and no US military personnel were harmed in the strikes.

The two countries had traded strikes last week as well, with Iran targeting a US airbase after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.