Asked If She Was Pregnant During <i>Dola Re Dola</i> Shoot, Madhuri Dixit Said, "Do The Math"

Madhuri Dixit has responded to a recent claim about the shooting of the iconic song Dola Re Dola from Devdas and made it clear that she was not pregnant at the time.

A few weeks ago, Rubina Khan, a former associate of late choreographer Saroj Khan, said in a podcast that Madhuri was four months pregnant while filming the popular dance number. The claim quickly grabbed attention online, with many fans surprised to hear the story years after the film's release.

Now, Madhuri Dixit has addressed the statement and set the record straight.

Speaking to SCREEN, the actor laughed off the claim and said, “Arin is born in 2003. So, you do the math.”

Madhuri's elder son, Arin Nene, was born on March 17, 2003. Meanwhile, Devdas hit theatres on July 12, 2002, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May that year.

While she denied being pregnant during the shoot, Madhuri Dixit admitted that the schedule was physically demanding. She explained that she was constantly travelling between India and the US during that period and was not feeling her best.

“I was under the weather because I was travelling a lot. I was going back and forth, shooting here and going back. And all my shoots were night shoots. So, for me, it was very grueling. I was a little under the weather, but nothing like that,” she said.

After marrying Dr Shriram Nene in 1999, Madhuri moved to the US. Devdas was among the last films she completed before taking a break to focus on family life. Apart from Arin, Madhuri and Dr Nene also have another son, Ryan, born in 2005.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri played Chandramukhi, one of the film's most loved characters.

Dola Re Dola remains one of Bollywood's most memorable songs. The dance number brought Madhuri and Aishwarya together on screen in a sequence that is still celebrated by fans more than two decades later. The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

The recent discussion began after Rubina Khan recalled the making of the song and claimed that Madhuri had struggled during a particular dance step. In a podcast on the YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana, Rubina said, “There's a step in which Madhuri ma'am turns and sits down. That shot kept happening from 9 am to 10 pm because she was four months pregnant. So, she couldn't turn properly and was feeling dizzy.”