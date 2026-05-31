Madhuri Dixit On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Being Body-Shamed After Cannes Appearance: 'You Can't Reduce Her To That'

Actor Madhuri Dixit has spoken out against the trolling and body-shaming directed at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan following her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

She said that the actor's achievements should not be reduced to discussions about her looks or appearance.

What's Happening

Speaking to PTI, Madhuri praised Aishwarya for representing India on the global stage for over two decades and said the criticism surrounding her Cannes appearance sends the wrong message to young people.

"She has been going there for 20 years. She has done the whole country proud. She is a global star. As a Miss World, she has done so much for the country.

"You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale or a number on the dress or the size or a number on the calendar years. You cannot reduce her to that. She is beautiful. She looks beautiful but she is beautiful inside," Madhuri told PTI.

Background

Aishwarya, who has been a regular at Cannes since 2002, recently became the subject of online trolling after photographs and videos from the festival were shared on social media.

Madhuri, who shared screen space with Aishwarya in Devdas, also criticised the culture of judging women based on their appearance rather than their accomplishments.

"I think people have to realise that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today? That your worth is on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent," Madhuri said.

The actor also reflected on how social media has changed public discourse, making it easier for people to express opinions instantly.

"Even earlier, there were people like that. Those who comment, they didn't have a means to comment. But today, they have the means," said the actor.

Madhuri's comments come at a time when several celebrities have faced online criticism. Actor Ananya Panday recently received backlash after a scene from her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, featuring a fusion of Bharatanatyam and hip-hop, went viral on social media.

Actor Triptii Dimri, who stars alongside Madhuri in the upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, also weighed in on the issue. Defending both Aishwarya and Ananya, she said people often overlook the hard work that goes into building a successful career.

"It's very easy to sit at home in your comfortable pyjamas and comment on people. But being in their shoes, those who have worked hard to achieve something, whether it's Ananya or Aishwarya ma'am, they both worked hard in their lives. They are achievers," she said.

Triptii also opened up about dealing with criticism herself and admitted that releasing a project can be an anxious experience for any performer.

"You do feel anxious. You've done something. You've spent time, your efforts. Just like in school, after giving an exam, you would get anxious. So it's the same feeling. But of course, when it's about your work, whether it's good or bad, that is acceptable.

"It's the audience's right to comment on your work because they are paying to watch it. But when they connect it to something else, that's what irritates me," she said.

Discussing how criticism has evolved over the years, Madhuri noted that reviews and public reactions have always been part of the film industry, but digital platforms have accelerated the process.

"Even then when films used to release every Friday, shaam tak chittha aa jata tha (reviews would be out by evening). So it was like, 'what's going to happen now?' Whether it's good, bad or whatever it is, they used to write.

"But what has happened now is that as soon as a movie starts, it starts from there. Because digital media is such that they need content. They want content for every little thing."

While she admitted that the constant scrutiny can be frustrating, Madhuri said artists have no choice but to adapt.

"You want to make a film in peace. And you want to make that film and bring it to people. But this is the time we are in where if you call, you get a thing in 10 minutes. If you do it like this (swipes), in three seconds you decide that you don't want to see it. So that's the world we are in. You have to just accept that and move ahead," she said.

Madhuri and Triptii will next be seen in Maa Behen, a dark comedy that also stars Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

