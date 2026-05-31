Naga Chaitanya's Birthday Wish For Wife Sobhita Dhulipala: "Grateful I Get To Do Life With You"

Sobhita Dhulipala turned a year older on Sunday (May 31). On the special occasion, her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya penned a sweet birthday post.

What's Happening

Taking to social media, Naga Chaitanya posted a series of unseen photographs featuring Sobhita and expressed his gratitude for having her in his life.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad . Grateful I get to do life with you (sic)", followed by a red heart emoticon.

The photos included candid moments of Sobhita, along with a few selfies of the couple.

One of the pictures showed the actress standing at the edge of a cliff, enjoying the scenic surroundings.

Background

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in December 2024 after making their relationship public during their engagement in August that year.

Before his marriage to Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple got married in 2017 but announced their separation in 2021 after four years of marriage.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vrushakarma, directed by Karthik Dandu.

Recently, the makers announced that the Rajasthan schedule of the film had been completed.

Sharing the update on social media, the production banner, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC), wrote, "Team #Vrushakarma has completed a crucial schedule amidst the majestic palaces of Rajasthan. Post-production is progressing at a brisk pace, with extensive CGI works underway to deliver a mythical thriller like never before for Indian audiences. Release Date Announcement soon."

Vrushakarma is being produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings.

The film has been written by Sukumar, while Neil D Cunha serves as the cinematographer.

The music for the project has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli heading the editing department.