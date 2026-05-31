Ravi Mohan Joins Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU With <i>Benz</i> Amid Divorce Battle With Aarti

Days after announcing that he would not release his films until his divorce from estranged wife Aarti Ravi is finalised, actor Ravi Mohan was welcomed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Benz.

On Sunday, Lokesh took to social media to welcome Ravi Mohan on board the project. He wrote, "Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir" alongside a hug and heart emojis.

Recently, Ravi Mohan addressed a press conference during which he said, "Firstly, what I want to say is that my films will not be released until I get my divorce. I am not going to act because I cannot act. I cannot bear the unnecessary insults I am being subjected to."

"I know how to set right those things that are associated with my work. On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyberbullying stops..." he added.

When asked if he would complete the films he was currently working on, Ravi Mohan explained, "I will not behave in a manner that causes difficulty to anybody. I can say that much. Even if I have taken money, I will make provisions to return it and only then leave. So, don't worry. Nobody will be affected because of me."

Ravi and Aarti got married in 2009. The couple announced their separation in 2024 after the actor moved out. Their divorce proceedings are currently underway in the Chennai Family Court.

Keneeshaa, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ravi, initially claimed that she was only his healer and friend. However, in 2025, the two were seen attending a wedding together wearing coordinated outfits.

More recently, Keneeshaa shared a cryptic post on social media that read, "I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence," hinting at a possible break-up.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)