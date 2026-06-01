<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Claims Divorced Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Called Her 'Hot' In DMs

Television actor Nehal Vadoliya, who breifly appeared on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, claimed that a divorced Rajasthan Royals cricketer slid into her DMs, complimenting her looks with adjectives like “hot” and “pretty.” During an appearance on the Suno India podcast, Nehal was asked whether a cricketer had ever messaged her.

“Naam le loon?” she said jokingly.

She added, “Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai.”

When asked what kind of messages she received, Nehal said the cricketer often reacted to her social media stories and complimented her appearance.

According to the actress, he sent messages calling her “hot,” “beautiful,” and “pretty.”

Nehal said she never wanted to take the conversation forward and eventually decided to cut off contact.

“Agar main message karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni,” she said.

The actress claimed she eventually blocked the cricketer.

As soon as the clip went viral, social media users began guessing who the cricketer might be.

Accusation Against Actor for Inappropriate Messages

A few days earlier, the actress accused Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram. She posted screenshots and videos that she said showed their conversation.

According to Nehal, Joshi first blamed the messages on a friend and later claimed his Instagram account had been hacked. She also alleged that some people connected to him tried to persuade her to delete her posts and stay quiet.

Tensions escalated when Joshi denied the allegations and maintained that his account had indeed been hacked during the promotions of his film Laalo.

Nehal is a familiar face in the OTT space. She has appeared in shows such as Gandii Baat 3, Mastram, Julie, Woodpecker, Dunali, Imli, and Raseele Padosan. TV viewers may also remember her brief appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played Neha, Babita's friend.