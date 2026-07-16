'When Thalapathy Arrives, One Has To Step Aside': GV Prakash's <i>Immortal</i> Avoids Clash With Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i>

Vijay's Jana Nayagan, originally scheduled for a January 9 release, is finally arriving in theatres on July 23. With the official announcement of the film's release date, many Tamil filmmakers have adjusted their schedules. The first to move was actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar, whose supernatural horror film Immortal had been slated for July 23—the same day as Jana Nayagan.

GV Prakash announced the postponement on X on Tuesday, framing it not as a commercial retreat but as a gesture of respect. “When Thalapathy arrives, one simply has to step aside. Especially for this one, the last time. Best of luck, Team Jana Nayagan,” he wrote.

“Immortal will release in theatres on September 4 with your support and love.”

Directed by Mariyappan Chinna and produced by AK Film Factory, Immortal stars GV Prakash alongside Kayadu Lohar. The film follows a young man living in an apartment complex whose infatuation with a mysterious new neighbour triggers a series of paranormal events. The film had locked July 23 as its release date just two weeks earlier, before Jana Nayagan's date was confirmed.

Jana Nayagan gets a release date

Making the announcement, KVN Productions wrote on X, “Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, the louder the victory. #JanaNayaganFromJuly23 #JanaNayakuduFromJuly23 #JanNetaFromJuly23.”

They added that the first show in the state will begin at 9 a.m., while cinemas in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will host shows as early as 5 a.m.

Jana Nayagan row

The film was submitted for certification in December 2025, and the CBFC had reportedly informed KVN Productions that it would receive a U/A 16+ certificate. However, matters took an unexpected turn when objections were reportedly raised by a member of the examining committee, resulting in the film being referred to a revision committee. The CBFC did not issue the certificate for several months, citing due process.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film as an actor and was originally intended to serve as his farewell to fans before the elections.

Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast and large-scale production, further fuelling anticipation. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.