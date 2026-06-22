What Makes Vijay A True <i>Jana Nayagan</i>? Tamil Cinema Colleagues Share Rare Stories On His 52nd Birthday

When Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay decided to venture into politics and launched his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024, no one imagined that he would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu just two years later. The euphoria that his colleagues, co-stars, and friends in the film industry feel today is unprecedented, and, on his 52nd birthday on June 22, some of them open up exclusively to NDTV about the TVK leader, talking about his growth in the industry and why he is special.

C Joseph Vijay entered movies as a child actor in the 1980s and, in a career of over three decades and 69 films, became the biggest box office star that Tamil cinema has seen. His education really happened more on film sets than in college - he dropped out of Loyola College, and those years among technicians, workers, and audiences gave him a keen understanding of the masses and an innate ability to connect with them. With every movie, he also made new friends - be they producers, co-stars, or technicians - within the industry, and some of these relationships have lasted decades.

When director Venkat Prabhu and Vijay joined hands in 2024 for Greatest of All Time (GOAT), there was palpable excitement as it was the star's penultimate film. What Venkat Prabhu had manifested in GOAT with Vijay's car having the 'TN 07 CM 2026' number plate turned out to be true. And the Mankatha director gifted him the number plate when Vijay became TN CM. Speaking about the CM's birthday, an excited Venkat Prabhu tells NDTV, "Last year, I was with him on his birthday with his close circle of friends celebrating the occasion. This year, the whole of Tamil Nadu is going to celebrate his birthday. I'm feeling super happy and super proud!"

Producer G Dhananjayan, who is part of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, is someone who has seen actor Vijay at close quarters. Asked how he sees Vijay's transformation from star to politician, he says, "Vijay is a phenomenon in the world's film industry, as no other star has started a political party and, within two years, become Chief Minister. Such is his popularity and reach among the people. As Vijay himself said, he had already become part of every home before coming to politics, and this turned out to be true, as seen in the election results. He was the most preferred choice of voters, despite his lack of experience in politics. Hence, he will remain a phenomenon."

Thalapathy Vijay's USP

One quality the Jana Nayagan star's colleagues and friends in the industry universally talk about is his knack for listening more than speaking, a trait that has earned him respect across the industry. While his political detractors may view this trait as a liability, Thalapathy supporters see it as evidence of his authenticity and measured approach.

Dhananjayan says, "Vijay is a keener observer and doer than a communicator. He listens more than he talks, and it's a special quality. He listens and observes, learning from everyone, and then makes strong decisions. Despite the challenges he faced in the film industry in the last 15 years, he remained calm, composed, and faced each one of them rather than get stressed. He's a supremely confident person, and he will prove to us that he's on top in any field he chooses to be in, whether cinema or politics."

Varisu actor Shaam agrees with Dhananjayan and adds he considers the CM a mentor, guide, and someone who is irreplaceable in his life. "For Vijay sir, self-respect is of the utmost priority. He is extremely disciplined, dedicated, and determined in whatever path he chooses. He is humble and treats everyone with respect. I also find that no matter the situation, he remains calm and composed. My most favourite quality about him is that his silence speaks volumes - he believes more in action than words," stresses Shaam.

But many young actors in Kollywood have also grown up on Vijay films, and one of those is actor Mahat Raghavendra. "I've been a huge Vijay fan since I was a kid, and I remember meeting him for the first time when I was in 10th grade. Actor Srinath (a minister in Tamil Nadu), who's a close friend of mine and Vijay sir's, is the one who took me to meet him, and I eventually got to work with him in Jilla (2014) as well. The one piece of advice he gave me, which I'll never forget, is 'Jolly aa iruppa, edhukum stress edhuthukadai (stay happy and don't get stressed for anything). Things will be good.' He has seen so much in life, and when he gave me that advice, it resonated with me," explains Mahat.

Thalapathy Vijay has also worked with many directors - experienced and newcomers - and what they all remember is that he doesn't carry the airs of a star but treats them like a friend. Venkat Prabhu and Atlee have spoken about how Vijay carefully hears a narration and gives directors the freedom to execute their vision once he is convinced with the script. Nelson Dilipkumar has spoken about Thalapathy's sense of humour, and others agree. Venkat Prabhu says, "Once he is comfortable with you, he cracks jokes and teases people. He doesn't behave like a 'star' but is very approachable, casual, and fun. He's the same person even now when I met him after he became CM. The positive aura he carries is vera (top-notch) level!"

Sachein director John Mahendran, recalls meeting the star in 2004, post the success of Ghilli, to narrate his script. "I called him by his name, and he didn't flinch. He didn't have starry airs, and it wasn't like he was just silent - he enjoyed the narration. He treated me like a friend, and when I met him after many years recently, he was exactly the same."

Thus, it's no surprise that even Thalapathy's female co-stars can't stop praising him! Malavika Mohanan, who shared screen space with him in Master and has known him for over seven years now, called the movie a 'dream come true.' She reveals he nurtures one quality that's extremely rare today. "If he says he'll do something, even if it's something as small as a phone call, he will follow through. He really walks his talk, which is a very rare quality; not everybody does that. Once he lets people into his life, he's very caring and very available. And that's a really sweet quality," she smiles.

Meanwhile, Samantha, who has worked with Vijay in three films - Mersal, Theri and Kaththi - met him on June 17 and shared her thoughts on the new CM on social media. She wrote, "I've always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger." Talking about the actor's dream of becoming a star and now the CM, Samantha stated that for young people it was a 'reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with.'

It's all about his fans and the people

He has always called his fans his friends (nanbas and nanbis), and even during the election campaign stressed that he's part of their family and not an outsider. Thalapathy fans endearingly call him 'Anna' (elder brother) and families call him 'Thambi' (younger brother/son), highlighting the bond that they share with him.

When Vijay was shooting for his 2005 film Sachein in Coimbatore, two girls - one of whom was very unwell - reportedly came to the hotel at 2:30 am wishing to meet him and knocked on director John Mahendran's door. Mahendran narrates the story, explaining, "Despite the odd hour, he didn't get irritated at all. Vijay met the two girls, took photos, and told them to go back to the hospital. He asked them to call me once they reached the hospital. See that is the kind of vibe he has with his fans. This is not pretence by someone who's trying to build up a fan base or something - Vijay genuinely likes his fans and the people, and this is the reason why he came into politics. He's not a regular political leader or just another human being. I'm very sure Vijay as Chief Minister will do miracles for the people he loves so much."

There are some sweet memories that many people have, and they resonate with them deeply because of how Vijay made time for them despite his busy life. Dhananjayan, for instance, recalls how his eldest daughter wanted to meet Vijay a few years ago: "She was going through a dilemma over a life decision and wanted to meet him. He spent about 10 minutes with her and spoke to her about the value of being focused, goal-oriented, and confident, and she was able to make a clear decision about her career after that. He is a people's person and people love him for his care and compassion towards others. He will remain on top as a political force as long as the love of people for him remains as it is today."

Shaam too has memorable moments with Vijay but states some are too personal to share. But he does recall one incident on Varisu's set when director Vamsi challenged him to persuade Vijay to join the team lunch. "The lunch table was flooded with delicacies which no one could resist, but Vijay quietly had thayir sadam (curd rice) and mango pickle. When we asked him why he wasn't eating anything else, he replied, 'Shaam only asked me to join everyone for lunch at the table, not to eat lunch' - and I was happily hogging all the food," laughs Shaam, adding seriously, "Vijay sir is the same man today but with more responsibilities. He was, he is and will always be responsible towards the affairs of the state and the people of Tamil Nadu."

From actor to star to Chief Minister, Thalapathy Vijay has not just been an inspiration for the common man but also for those in politics, in films, and in other walks of life. Actress Malavika Mohanan sums up Vijay's strengths when she says, "One thing that remains truly consistent in him is his willingness and his drive to connect with people in different capacities. What I find inspiring is that he is up for challenges and he'll do everything it takes, work hard, and completely embrace a new role which is challenging. Everyone can't do that, and he has - this is a massive accomplishment and inspiration for all."

As the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister celebrates his 52nd birthday, everyone who knows him emphasises that the leadership he displays, the empathy he exhibits, and the ability to connect with people from all walks of life are not qualities he acquired in politics but traits that have defined him throughout his life and film career. And this authenticity is what makes Vijay a CM like no other, say his fans, friends, and those in the Tamil film industry. Here's wishing CM Vijay a happy birthday!



Also Read: Samantha Says She Always Knew Chief Minister Vijay Was 'Special': 'His Goals Were Clear'