Samantha Says She Always Knew Chief Minister Vijay Was 'Special': 'His Goals Were Clear'

Samantha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, recently expressed her joy at returning to the stage where her former co-star now serves as Chief Minister. The actress said she was going to meet actor-turned-politician Vijay in Chennai after the ongoing interaction.

Samantha told Galatta Plus India, "I am going to meet him and I am so excited. I am never excited to meet anyone, but this time I am. I have worked with Vijay sir in three films."

She added, "I know everyone must be saying this, but I just knew there was something different, special - just something about him. Even back then I knew his goals and focus were very clear; it was not sudden. It was something that had been brewing for many, many years."

Meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay

Sharing some pictures taken with Vijay after their meeting, Samantha wrote, "When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I've always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

She added, "What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference. I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call."

She went on to say that she believes Vijay will 'surprise' even those who already believe in him because of the intent with which he approaches his new role.

"Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with," concluded the actress.

About Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. He won a sweeping victory with 108 seats out of 234. His party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly elections. His last film before stepping into politics was to be Jana Nayagan, which has been embroiled in numerous controversies since the beginning of the year and is yet to receive a release date.

About Samantha And Vijay's Films

Samantha and Vijay have together delivered three blockbuster Tamil films.

A.R. Murugadoss's 2014 film Kaththi, Atlee's 2016 film Theri, and another film by the same director in 2017 titled Mersal.

The onscreen pairing of Vijay and Samantha is widely loved for their chemistry. Their films together struck an effortless balance of intense action and social messaging, with just the right amount of romance for the big screen.

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