Samantha Overjoyed After Meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay: "Never Meant To Be Just A Hero On Screen"

Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. She took to Instagram today to share a picture with the recently elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and the immense joy she felt at having the opportunity to meet him in Chennai.

What's Happening

Sharing some pictures taken with Vijay after their meeting, Samantha wrote, "When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I've always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

She added, "What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference. I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call."

She went on to say that she believes Vijay will 'surprise' even those who already believe in him because of the intent with which he approaches his new role.

"Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with," concluded the actress.

About Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. He won a sweeping victory with 108 seats out of 234. His party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly elections. His last film before stepping into politics was to be Jana Nayagan, which has been embroiled in numerous controversies since the beginning of the year and is yet to receive a release date.

About Samantha's Upcoming Film

Coming back to Samantha who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, it is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting parts.

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