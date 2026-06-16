Samantha Admits She Got "Addicted To The Game Of Stardom", Became "Egoistic"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, recently spoke about her journey in the film industry, opening up about her rise to stardom and the impact of her recent break from films.

In an interview with Gulte, the actor shed light on how early success shaped her mindset, admitted to becoming heavily driven by expectations, and shared how her health break brought a shift in perspective towards her career and life.

What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Said

She told Gulte, "It was shocking to me that a girl from nowhere, like from a small town, experienced stardom and people loved me. They were loving me on the big screen. They are looking forward to watching my films. They are screaming my name. With this surprise, I worked in films. I was addicted to the game of stardom... In a year, I remember that I made five movies back to back, and all of them were hits, so people thought I had a golden leg, and I believed that I should live up to the expectations."

She also spoke about how her recent break forced her to reassess her approach to work and life, bringing a sense of clarity about her limits and future.

"When I had to take that break recently, I was hustling the most. I wanted to do many films and keep doing it. I never thought there would be retirement. You become so egoistic as an actor that you see no end; you refuse to see there is an end. After this recent break, I could envision that end for me, and that really changed me in many ways. I made certain decisions during the break, like if I come back to this profession after the break, I will have to change a lot of things, a lot of old patterns."

In October 2022, Samantha revealed through an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition.



A part of her caption read, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

About Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram

Maa Inti Bangaram is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting parts.

Originally scheduled to release on May 14, the film was later postponed due to post-production and promotional commitments. It is now set to arrive in cinemas on June 19.



Also Read: Sai Pallavi Was The First Choice For Maa Inti Bangaaram, Reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu