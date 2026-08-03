"100+ Million Views Club": Ranvir Shorey Thanks <i>Khosla Ka Ghosla 2</i> Co-Star Anupam Kher For Viral Reel

Ahead of the much-awaited release of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the cast members, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, and Parvin Dabas, recreated the viral Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi trend, leaving fans in splits.

The video posted by Anupam Kher on Instagram went viral, surpassing 100 million views within a few hours. Reflecting on the huge response, on Monday, Ranvir Shorey took to X to thank Anupam Kher for making them go viral.

“Thank you, @AnupamPKher, for bringing us into the 100+ million views club!” Ranvir wrote while sharing a screenshot of the video. The picture showed the video surpassed 119 million views and attracted 5.6 million likes as well as 1.4 million shares and 144K comments.

Anupam Kher took the trend seriously by dressing up as his iconic character Kamal Kishore Khosla from the film. In the clip, he stood in front while Parvin, Ranvir and Boman Irani stood behind him in a queue. Fans were amused to see Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's characters having fun together as they were at loggerheads throughout the prequel over a piece of land.

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote, “Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2 #Trending #ShootTime.”

Take a look at the video:

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is the sequel to the popular 2006 cult comedy. The upcoming film is set to reunite the original stars from the first movie alongside some fresh faces.

Directed by Prashant Bangia, the film features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Pravin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja from the original cast, while Divya Khosla, Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal join the cast as new faces.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 releases in theatres on August 28.