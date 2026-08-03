Inside Jennifer Winget's Haldi Ceremony With Close Friends Karan Wahi And Harleen Sethi

Jennifer Winget has left her fans delighted with unseen glimpses from her haldi ceremony. The actor, who married William Ishmael on July 16 in West Wales, UK, reminisced about some of her precious moments from the pre-wedding festivities.

On Instagram, Jennifer shared a montage video of special moments from her haldi ceremony. Dressed in a gorgeous green lehenga, the actor was seen dancing her heart out during the ceremony.

The photos captured Jennifer and William having haldi applied to their cheeks and happily posing with their friends and family. The pictures also featured some of her best friends, including actors Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi, and Sehban Azim, among others.

Sharing the glimpses, the actor penned an emotional note. “My haldi wasn't just a celebration… It was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new… a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything is perfect.”

She continued, “I know people often say they're lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!! I must've done something really right in life to have earned each one of you. Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life's greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all. Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

Last month, Jennifer and William officially announced their marriage, sharing beautiful pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Jennifer confirmed the news. “…and finally our stars aligned!” she wrote, sharing a montage of wedding photographs.

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover, but they separated in November 2014 and officially finalised their divorce in 2016.