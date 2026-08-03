Girl Left Without Friendship Band Last Year Gets Heartwarming Surprise This Time

A little girl's Friendship Day experience has touched many people on social media. A video showing how her disappointment from last year turned into a happy surprise this year has won the hearts of viewers. The video was shared on Instagram by user Arun Tomar.

It reminded many people of their own childhood memories and the importance of kindness. The caption of the post read, "Remember last year no one gave her friendship band."

The video begins with a clip from last year. Arun's daughter tells him that she had given friendship bands to everyone, but no one had given one to her. Although she has a faint smile on her face, she appears disappointed.

Her father comforts her by saying that not everyone is like her or him. He tells her that she had been excited about Friendship Day and friendship bands for the past four days.

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The little girl replies that he is the one who always says friends love each other. When her father asks if her friends do not love her, she innocently says that they do, but they had forgotten.

A text shown in the video says that although she did not cry in front of the camera, she broke down after reaching home. The video then moves to this year's Friendship Day. The little girl runs into the room excitedly and asks her father if he knows what happened.

When he asks her what happened, she proudly shows the friendship bands covering her wrist. She says that although Friendship Day is the next day, everyone gave her friendship bands that day itself. She adds that she had not even taken friendship bands for anyone, yet all of her friends gave one to her.

She then happily points to each friendship band and tells her father which friend gave it to her.